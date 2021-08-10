GTAV on PS5 Runs at 4K and 60 FPS - News

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time with over 150 million units shipped since it first launched in September 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Rockstar Games announced earlier this year Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

The next-generation version of Grand Theft Auto V will run at "4K resolution" and a "smooth 60 fps" on the PlayStation 5, according to the PlayStation Blog for Germany. The game on the Xbox Series X should run at the same resolution and framerate, while the Xbox Series S version will most likely run at 1080p or 1440p resolution.

The standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free on the PlayStation 5 for three months, ending in February 2022. PlayStation Plus users on PS4 can claim GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month until the launch of the PS5 version.

