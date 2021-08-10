By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 11

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 237 Views

Nintendo announced via Twitter it will host an Indie World Showcase live stream tomorrow, August 11 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST.

The Indie World Showcase will feature roughly 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube or Nintendo.com.

psychicscubadiver (2 hours ago)

Obligatory hope for Silksong.

Kakadu18 psychicscubadiver (20 minutes ago)

It would be that "one last thing".

