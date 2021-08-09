Forza Horizon 5 Map Has Been Revealed - News

Developer Playground Games in Episode 5 of its Let’s ¡Go! series for Forza Horizon 5 has revealed the complete map for the upcoming racing game and has since posted an image of the map on Twitter.

Creative Director Mike Brown did reveal the map for the racing game is 50 percent bigger than Forza Horizon 4, which was set in Great Britain.

"It’s 50 percent bigger, so one and a half times the size of Forza Horizon 4's," said Brown.

View the complete map of Forza Horizon 5 below:

Playground Games last month revealed the 11 unique biomes that are featured in the game:

Canyon

Tropical Coast

Farmland

Arid Hills

Jungle

Living Desert

Rocky Coast

Sand Desert

Swamp

Urban City of Guanajuato

Volcano

View Episode 5 of its Let’s ¡Go! series for Forza Horizon 5 below:

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

