Rumor: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nearing Final Stages of Development - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearing its final stages of development, according to sources who spoke with Fanbyte. The game is in development at Monolith Soft and will be a sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which launched for the Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2017.

Monolith Soft was set to announce the game earlier this year and it may still get an announcement before the end of 2021, however, development has been difficult due to the pandemic and optimizing the game for the Switch.

The sources said the developer wants more character models on screen at once than previous entries in the series when you account for both playable characters and enemies.

The game is also set far in the future with a few returning characters who outlived their human counterparts from Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia in the first Xenoblade Chronicles, in an interview in June with YouTube channel Din’s Meteorite might have slipped the third entry is in development. This was only recently picked up by social media.

"God, when was the first game? Ten years ago? It was a long time ago, I did it pre-Doctor Who days and when they did they second one, they asked me to come back," said Coleman.

"And I think they’re going to do another," she paused. "Common knowledge? Don’t know. Yeah, I think they’re going to do another. Not sure if I’m allowed to say that."

