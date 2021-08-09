Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on PC in the Xbox App for Insiders - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) will be available today on Windows 10 PCs on the Xbox App for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in 22 countries who are part of the Insider program.

the update to Xbox app for insiders will have a new "cloud games" section that will let you select your game and start playing. All you need is to connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB in order to play the games.

"It’s our continued goal to make gaming available to all players around the world, wherever you are, on the devices you want," said Jason Beaumont, the Partner Direct at Xbox Experiences. "We’re doing this by offering gamers a choice to play Xbox games by downloading to console and PC, or playing from the cloud on Windows PCs, phones, and tablets."

If you are not an insider and are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber you can access Xbox Cloud Gaming on your PC via web browser, mobile phone, and tablet here.

To become an insider you can signup to the "Windows Gaming" preview in the Xbox Insider Hub app.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

