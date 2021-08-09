Hideo Kojima Worried About Digital-Only Future - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 361 Views
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima via Twitter says he is worried about the future where physical media no longer exists.
"CDs will be gone soon," said Kojima. "When I think about it, I still buy them. Even though I have them in bulk."
"Eventually, even digital data will no longer be owned by individuals on their own initiative," he added. "Whenever there is a major change or accident in the world, in a country, in a government, in an idea, in a trend, access to it may suddenly be cut off.
"We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved. I would be a have-not. That's what I'm afraid of. This is not greed."
The digital video games market continues to grow year-over-year. Sony and Microsoft have two next-generation consoles that come without a disc-drive, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S, respectively.
As controversial a figure that Kojima is in the gaming world I would find it hard for many to disagree with him.
In fact, this may be the most correct thing he has ever said, lol.
His concerns of a completely digital only future have serious ramifications not only on what we can own and consume but also on other areas like history. Certain films/songs have already been scrubbed off the face of the earth by certain groups due to them being too "controversial" for the times.
It is not outlandish to think that some games that we played even 10 years ago could "offend" some out there and be completely removed from all digital platforms.
Say what you want about those "old school" gamers but their insistence on purchasing physical copies of games may just give them the last laugh.
-VIDEOGAME 1984? NINJA APPROVED-
This is the good thing about the pirating scene is that they can keep a lot of this stuff a live. I personally have my own home media server for all my movies and TV shows. Anything I want to keep is placed on that media server so that it's never lost. 23TB of data with most of it backed up on separate drives.
As long as you have SOME type of peripheral in your POSSESSION, which will most likely always be a certain, then technically speaking, digital only is a myth. In other words, sure I may just own...say the controller....buyers will demand storage INTO that controller device, which is capable of keeping all data recorded on it....so data is still in your possession.
I think we should be looking at more like format evolving into storage, rather than format evolving into digital only.
Well, this might be a problem in some decades. The "system" will own most of the things and control us!?
I do agree with him... but is do this make it easier or harder for the GP partnership that was rumored?
Gaming industry is funny. This concern about access to games being cut off will never happen in digital world. You see no other industry worried about such phantom menace, only in gaming industry you will see devs pushing this narrative games can suddenly disappear the clouds
My digital copies of Scott Pilgrim and Marvel vs Capcom 2 on PS3 would like to have a word with you... I paid for them yet I've been unable to play them for years. Just an example as to why I'm personally concerned about an all digital future.
Have no idea what happened to you, but Scott Pilgrim is available to purchase on both PS4 and Switch stores, it didn't "dissappeared", the game still there. If companies shut down stores then blame the companies