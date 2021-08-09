Hideo Kojima Worried About Digital-Only Future - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima via Twitter says he is worried about the future where physical media no longer exists.

"CDs will be gone soon," said Kojima. "When I think about it, I still buy them. Even though I have them in bulk."

"Eventually, even digital data will no longer be owned by individuals on their own initiative," he added. "Whenever there is a major change or accident in the world, in a country, in a government, in an idea, in a trend, access to it may suddenly be cut off.

"We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved. I would be a have-not. That's what I'm afraid of. This is not greed."

The digital video games market continues to grow year-over-year. Sony and Microsoft have two next-generation consoles that come without a disc-drive, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S, respectively.

CDs will be gone soon. When I think about it, I still buy them. Even though I have them in bulk. Tangerine Dream box set. pic.twitter.com/iWdM3j2Kyw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 5, 2021

2/2

We will not be able to freely access the movies, books, and music that we have loved. I would be a have-not. That's what I'm afraid of. This is not greed. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles