Convict Games Announce BURN for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Convict Games has announced BURN for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

"BURN is a character study and reflection of how far someone can go for their art and the cost of fame,” said writer and director Greg Louden. "We’ve been working on BURN since the COVID lockdown started in February 2020 tapping into our passion for the stories of the music industry, pop stars, body horror, and classic music cinema and documentaries."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Nina BURN a Finnish pop star over 3 Acts from her DEBUT at 17, ESTABLISHMENT at 24, and CLIMAX at 27 via shuffled moments from her life which give insight into Nina on every replay of the story. BURN is an interactive story game where your dialogue choices change Nina’s style, her dialogue, the soundtrack, and results in an ending from 16 potential outcomes. Players can choose to be “HUMBLE” or “ARROGANT,” which pushes Nina’s story to either a lighter or darker outcome ranging from GOOD, BAD, and UGLY.

BURN is also purely an interactive story, so your only interaction is through choosing your dialogue choices and certain interactables. Keeping the vibe of STONE with lots more impacts on the story for players to discover and decipher Nina’s story. So BURN is not a 3D adventure game, but rather something entirely new with a series of high quality animations with voice-over that adjust based on your choices across the game.

A unique thing about BURN is you don’t ever hear the music Nina creates and the world worships. Instead, BURN features a composed soundtrack of multiple genres by Joonas Turner creator of Tormentor X Punisher and audio from Broforce, Noita, Nuclear Throne, and more with genres ranging from dark ambient, techno, black metal, Berlin post-wave, Russian sci-fi ambience and hip-hop that scores your story. Every time the story is shuffled the composed score will change genres as well giving a different atmosphere that gets lighter or darker based on your choices and replays. On unlocking each genre players can choose that score for their future replay to see the full story.

BURN also features an open map to explore and a drive-in cinema featuring full length-public domain classic films to be revealed ahead as seen in their debut STONE.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles