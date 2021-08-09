Overcooked! All You Can Eat 'Birthday Party' Update Out Now - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have released the free Birthday Party update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the series.

The Birthday Party update adds five new birthday-themed levels, new Tabby Cat chef, recipe to make a cup of tea, and the in-game Switcheroo mechanic where living playing cards stalk the levels and transport players across the kitchen.

View a trailer of the free update below:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

