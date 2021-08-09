No Man's Sky Celebrates 5th Anniversary in New Trailer, Teases Frontiers Update - News

Hello Games has released a new trailer for No Man’s Sky celebrating the fifth anniversary of the game. The end of the trailer teases the upcoming Frontiers update.

"As we push forward to 2021, our next update Frontiers is something I’m very excited about," said Hello Games founder Sean Murray on PlayStation Blog. "In some ways it is just another update, but in other ways it’s a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary.

"There is still a lot we want to try, so much we are still excited for. The next step on that journey is not far off. We’ll have more to share on Frontiers with travellers very soon."

View the fifth anniversary trailer below:

No Man’s Sky is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

