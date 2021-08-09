Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Oro DLC Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Capcom has released a gameplay trailer for the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC character Oro. Oro, alongside Akria Kazama will be available on Monday, August 16.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

