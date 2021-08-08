Michael Pachter: Sony to Continue to Release PS4 Games Until 2023 - News

Sony's first-party lineup of games since the PlayStation 5 launched has been a mix of cross-generation releases on the PS5 and PS4 and PS5 exclusives.

PS5 exclusives include Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, while cross-generation titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in the latest Pachter Factor said he expects Sony to continue to release cross-generations through 2023 with more and more games becoming PS5 exclusives over time.

"They cannot really ignore the PS4 until they have enough PS5s to really cover enough units that they think they can make money on a game," Pachter said.

"You want to sell about 3 million units just to break even, and if you don’t have more than seven or eight million PS5s or 10 million PS5s out there, you just can't do it. There will always be exclusives early on in a console's cycle because they want people to buy the hardware. So it's chicken and egg, you know, you've got to sell some eggs at a discount to get people to buy the chicken.

"That's really what goes on on the exclusives. But on bigger games, if they want to sell 20 million units, they've got to make it on old and new consoles. Truthfully, I think they’ll support the PS4 through 2023. Ten years. So I think you’ll probably start to see more exclusives in 2022, and probably all exclusives in 2023."

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation 5 sales surpassed 10 million units worldwide as of July 18. The PS5 is the fastest-selling console in PlayStation history and is outpacing the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 has sold over 116 million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

