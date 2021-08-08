By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Adding Night Mode

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 641 Views

Microsoft in a new Xbox Update Preview for Xbox Insiders on Xbox consoles has added a new Night Mode feature in Settings. 

Night Mode lets users dim and filter their screen, console, and controller LED brightness. It is only available in English, with localization work still underway. The Night Mode should be available in a future update for all Xbox users. 

The Verge's Tom Warren via Twitter posted a video of him testing Night Mode and showcasing some of its customization options. 

VAMatt (5 hours ago)

This is a good idea, though I don't find the XB lights to be too bright. This feature was badly needed on the PS4, where the controller LED was ridiculously bright.

Kakadu18 VAMatt (4 hours ago)

Do those LEDs reduce the battery life of the controllers?
Because afaik the Switch Pro controller has a longer battery life and it only has a very small LED that only shines when it's being charged.

AkimboCurly Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

LEDs are very efficient I doubt it makes much difference compared to bluetooth, vibrations, etc.

VAMatt Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

Rumble motors are the big battery killers. I leave mine on because I like them. But, if you play without rumble, you'll get 4-5x the battery life.

As Akimbo mentioned, i doubt those little LEDs are using more than 3-4% of the juice. Of course, that is still something.

Kakadu18 VAMatt (3 hours ago)

Ok, thanks for the info.

