Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi Launches Arrives October 28

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Experience announced the dungeon RPG, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 28 in the west. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2022.

Tokyo, 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now…

