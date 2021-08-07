Intellivision Amico Delayed to the End of 2021 - News

/ 1,195 Views

by, posted on 07 August 2021

Intellivision via Twitter announced it has delayed its upcoming Amico video game console from Fall 2021 to the end of the year for those who pre-ordered it.

“The team at Intellivision has been working tirelessly to bring Amico - our family-focused entertainment system - to eager households around the world," reads the tweet from Intellivision.

"We’ve grown to a strong and stable company of more than 60 passionate team members spanning three continents, representing some of the industry's best talent. All of us are extremely excited to share Amico with you.

“We originally planned to launch Amico in the Fall of 2020 but had to adapt during the midst of the global pandemic disrupting our production. Despite our best efforts, and now facing new unprecedented international component supply and logistics challenges beyond our control, we want to apologize as we are forced to push our desired launch date yet again.

"In spite of these supply hurdles hampering our ability to fill all orders, we are focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of the year. This will also allow us more time to optimize our operating system for future game development.

"We want to ensure that those who have anticipated the Amico for so long, get a chance to enjoy it as soon as possible. Of course, we will keep all of our customers and interested parties informed and updated on our continued progress."

