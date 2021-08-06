Psychonauts 2 Goes Gold Ahead of August 25 Release - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Double Fine Productions announced Psychonauts 2 has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Psychonauts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 25. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

It's been a long time coming, but Psychonauts 2 has officially gone GOLD.



Enjoy the adventure on August 25th on @Xbox and play it Day One with @xboxgamepass!



Pre-order here: https://t.co/XnDI6g0GRf ... and then pre-install immediately too! pic.twitter.com/2580Zu8dy4 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) August 6, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters.

Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.

Key Features:

Inventive and Unforgettable – Experience an imaginative, cinematic story that mixes humor and intrigue, brought to you by legendary game designer Tim Schafer (Grim Fandango, Brutal Legend, Broken Age).

– Experience an imaginative, cinematic story that mixes humor and intrigue, brought to you by legendary game designer Tim Schafer (Grim Fandango, Brutal Legend, Broken Age). Bizarre, Twisted, and Trippy Mental Worlds – Explore unique environments using Raz’s ability to dive into people’s brains to battle their inner demons, unlock hidden memories, and resolve their emotional baggage.

– Explore unique environments using Raz’s ability to dive into people’s brains to battle their inner demons, unlock hidden memories, and resolve their emotional baggage. Platforms and Pirouettes – Leap acrobatically through the air, traversing tightropes and trapezes in a varied, challenging, and joyful platforming experience.

– Leap acrobatically through the air, traversing tightropes and trapezes in a varied, challenging, and joyful platforming experience. Behold the Power of the Mind – Wield a powerful array of psychic powers to blast, burn and levitate things, or even slow down time itself to solve environmental puzzles and battle strange enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles