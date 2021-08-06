Back 4 Blood on Game Pass to Add a 'Mind Blowing' Number of Players at Launch, Says Dev - News

Back 4 Blood is two months away from launch with a chance to be a massive hit with it being a spiritual successor to Valve's Left 4 Dead series. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be a way to potentially add million of players at launch.

Turtle Rock Studios executive producer Matt O’Driscoll in an interview with GamesRadar said the game launching on Game Pass will help out the player pool right from the start. He says it will give 20 million or people access to the game from day one, which he describes as "mind blowing."

"Yeah… day one, launching on Game Pass," O’Driscoll said. "That's going to be kind of crazy, right? We need a player pool, so that we've got matches going all the time. I think we've got that player pool from day one.

"I forget what the numbers are for Game Pass, but I think it's 20 million-plus users, right? They will have access to our game from day one, which is kind of mind blowing. I've never launched a game that's had that kind of accessibility from day one."

O’Driscoll added the team didn't have to make any changes to the game with it launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

"We didn't really," says O’Driscoll. "So it was kind of super cool for us, that we didn't have to pivot too much at all. There was no, 'oh hey, we're going on Game Pass but we've got to support this or we've got to do this'. It was like, the deal was struck, they [Microsoft] wanted the game on Game Pass – but they wanted the game we were making."

Back 4 Blood will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

