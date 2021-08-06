A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit Free on Epic Games Store Until August 12 - News

Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available for free on PC via the Epic Games Store. Speed Brawl was also going to be free, however, that has now changed to the time-looping adventure game, Minit.

A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit are available for free until August 12.

Double Damage Games' open world RPG, Rebel Galaxy, will be the next free game from August 12 to 19.

Hey folks,



The release of Speed Brawl on the Epic Games Store has been temporarily delayed as we investigate a technical issue.



In the meantime, we’re offering Minit as the free title alongside A Plague Tale: Innocence this week.



Thanks for your patience! — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 5, 2021

