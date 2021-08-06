The Medium PS5 Trailer Showcases DualSense Features - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bloober Team has released a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of The Medium that showcases how the game takes advantage of the features in the PS5 DualSense controller.

"On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console’s DualSense controller to immerse you even deeper into the mystery of the Niwa Hotel," said Bloober Team producer Szymon Erdmanski. "Our goal is to let you feel Marianne’s reactions to what is happening as she explores and interacts with the game world."

View the DualSense overview trailer below:

The Medium will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 3. It is available now for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

