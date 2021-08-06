Knockout Home Fitness Release Date Revealed - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer Pocket announced Knockout Home Fitness will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on September 28 and in Europe on October 8.

Released as FiNC HOME FiT in Japan, Knockout Home Fitness offers a total package of intense moves to work the upper body, as well as kicks, knees, and squats to get the lower body involved for a workout sure to get blood pumping in half the time compared to exercising only the upper body.

Grab a Joy-Con in each hand and get ready to achieve great results fast with a workout program developed specifically for the Nintendo Switch. Deliver a knockout blow to inactivity with short, intense full body workouts designed by experts to maximize calorie-burning with strikes based not just on boxing, but also other martial arts such as Muay Thai, karate, and kung-fu! Track progress and strive for long-term goals with Personal Training Mode, or jump into the high-efficiency 3-Minute Fitness Mode to blow off some steam. Knockout Home Fitness features over 25 diverse music tracks and four personal trainers, each with their own training style and personality.

Real Full Body Fitness, 60 Courses – Intense calorie-burning exercises with moves based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai with plenty of courses created for all fitness levels.

– Intense calorie-burning exercises with moves based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai with plenty of courses created for all fitness levels. Daily Workouts in About 15 Minutes – Providing options for any lifestyle or schedule, players can choose from 3-Minute Fitness Mode, offering selectable high-intensity workouts, or a pre-programmed Personal Training Mode that offers a varied selection of daily exercise routines including stretches that can be completed in about 15 minutes.

– Providing options for any lifestyle or schedule, players can choose from 3-Minute Fitness Mode, offering selectable high-intensity workouts, or a pre-programmed Personal Training Mode that offers a varied selection of daily exercise routines including stretches that can be completed in about 15 minutes. Track Progress and Stay Focused on Results – The sleek “My Report” function provides stats on workout frequency, length, calories burned, and logs completed actions all in one place.

– The sleek “My Report” function provides stats on workout frequency, length, calories burned, and logs completed actions all in one place. Four Personality-Driven Trainers – Four personal trainers with personalities to fit a player’s preferred coaching style ranging from friendly to strict, deliver customized daily routines aligned with individual goals and keep things fresh with new activities each day.

