Arietta of Spirits Arrives August 20 - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Third Spirit Games announced the story-driven action adventure game, Arietta of Spirits, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 20. On consoles it priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.99, while on PC it is priced at $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Arietta of Spirits is a charming adventure game with emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast-paced combat. The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island.

Key Features:

Explore a mysterious island with lush forests, murky caverns and dark secrets.

Beautiful retro-styled pixel graphics and inspiring original soundtrack.

Meet fascinating characters and discover the deep lore.

Fight a wide range of enemies in reaction based combat.

Easy to approach game mechanics, suitable for everyone.

