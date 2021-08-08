PS4 vs DS in Europe Sales Comparison - June 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 513 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, that is why you see spikes and dips. The DS is the best-selling platform in Europe in the last two video game generations, while the PlayStation 4 comes in second place.
PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 55,907 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,170,883 – PS4
Total Lead: 2,991,151 - DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 48,435,053
DS Total Sales: 51,426,204
June 2021 is the 92nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the PlayStation 4 has closed the gap when compared with the DS during the same timeframe by 55,907 units. The PlayStation 4 has outsold the DS by 1.17 million units in the last 12 months. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 2.99 million units.
The 92nd month on sale for the PlayStation 4 in Europe is June 2021, while for the Nintendo DS it is October 2012. The PlayStation 4 has sold 48.44 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 51.43 million units during the same timeframe. The DS sold current PlayStation 4 sales in month 73.
The Nintendo DS ended up selling 51.84 million units lifetime in Europe. The PlayStation 4 is currently 3.40 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Hmm, close. But PS4 peters out too much, so I don't think it closes the remainder of the gap. I may be wrong, but that is my current impression.
This is the adjusted data for the PS4 right ?
3.4M left .. I don't see it. Even for worldwide sales can't see it, let alone europe .. Only if Sony comes out and make PS4 199$ for the remaining years of it's life then I can believe it will do it. This I think will boost sales to maybe 100K per week for quite some time (if the stock is full everywhere of course) and can help future sales even after the boost, to not drop to levels of 20-30K per week, but stay above 50K per week for also some months after that. The effect would be continuous not just for 1 or 2 months.
Why you are comparing it to PS2 ? I am not saying it will help do PS2 sales. This thing you are talking about helped PS2 moved milions and milions. Here I am talking about moving maybe some 2-3M units more. Yes because it's not PS2's longlife span and because there is some switch lite competition that's why PS4 won't do 20-30M more milions like PS2. We need only 2-3M more, not 20-30. For 2-3M more units it will work.
You made a mistake by answering someone that is trolling regarding long legs of PS2.