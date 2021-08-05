PS5 and Xbox Series X GPU Differences Has Minimal Impact on Development, Says Developer - News

The co-founder of Invader Studios Michele Giannone in a recent interview with GamingBolt discussed the difference in GPUs in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Giannone says the Xbox Series X has the advantage with the more powerful GPU over the PS5, however, the difference is small enough it won't have a big impact on game development.

"Certainly from this point of view Microsoft has the advantage," Giannone said. "More power also means having more creative freedom, but we don’t think it’s such a huge difference as to bring significant differences in terms of development, especially when considering cross-platform titles.

"As far as we are concerned, the development cycle will be the same on both platforms, the most marked differences will be noticed in the optimization phase."

Invader Studios is an Italian independent developer established in 2016. The developer released the survival horror action adventure game, Daymare: 1998, for PC in September 2019 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020.

The studio is currently working on a prequel, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, which is set to release in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

