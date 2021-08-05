ID@Xbox and Twitch Team Up Again for Indie Showcase Set for August 10 - News

posted 2 hours ago

ID@Xbox and Twitch have teamed up again for the second "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox." It will take place on Tuesday, August 10 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm

ET / 5:00pm UK. You will be able to watch the event live at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox.

The indie showcase will features "tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others." There will also be updated on The Artful Escape, Ollie Ollie World, Library of Ruina, RPG Time, and more.

There will also be some Xbox Game Pass news and announcements.

