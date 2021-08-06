PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through July 24

/ 423 Views

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2018 – (Week ending January 13 to July 28)

2019 – (Week ending January 12 to July 27)

2020 – (Week ending January 11 to July 25)

2021 – (Week ending January 9 to July 24)

"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,445,120 (-71.8%)

Xbox Series X|S – n/a

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 388,282 (-3.2%)

Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 286,506 (-90.5%)

Sony