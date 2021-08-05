PS5's PSVR 2 Reportedly to have 'Console Quality AAA Titles' from Sony - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole reports Sony held a 90 minute closed door summit with developers who might potentially work on games for the next-generation PlayStation VR headset that is in development for the PlayStation 5. Upload VR has independently verified the event did take place this week.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to "move away from VR experiences and focus on console-quality AAA titles" for the next-gen VR headset. This would see major releases with optional VR support. Something similar to No Man's Sky and Hitman 3.

Sony has yet to confirm if PS5's next-gen PSVR will have backwards compatibility support. Sony is looking to make a "big push" towards developers to remaster their PSVR games for the next-gen headset.

PSVR 2 is codenamed NGVR (next-generation VR). It uses an HDR OLED display and has a field of view (FOV) of 110 degrees, which is 10 more degrees than the original PSVR.

The controllers reportedly will have capacitive touch sensors for the thumb, index and middle finger. The sensors will be able to tell if the player is touching the controller and how far away from the controller the fingers are.

As previously reported PSVR 2 will have a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye) and eye-tracking support for foveated rendering.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles