PS5's PSVR 2 Reportedly to have 'Console Quality AAA Titles' from Sony
YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole reports Sony held a 90 minute closed door summit with developers who might potentially work on games for the next-generation PlayStation VR headset that is in development for the PlayStation 5. Upload VR has independently verified the event did take place this week.
Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to "move away from VR experiences and focus on console-quality AAA titles" for the next-gen VR headset. This would see major releases with optional VR support. Something similar to No Man's Sky and Hitman 3.
Sony has yet to confirm if PS5's next-gen PSVR will have backwards compatibility support. Sony is looking to make a "big push" towards developers to remaster their PSVR games for the next-gen headset.
PSVR 2 is codenamed NGVR (next-generation VR). It uses an HDR OLED display and has a field of view (FOV) of 110 degrees, which is 10 more degrees than the original PSVR.
The controllers reportedly will have capacitive touch sensors for the thumb, index and middle finger. The sensors will be able to tell if the player is touching the controller and how far away from the controller the fingers are.
As previously reported PSVR 2 will have a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye) and eye-tracking support for foveated rendering.
I have said it before, and I will say it again. VR is the way of the future for gaming.
However, what will determine whether or not that wave hits gamers sooner as opposed to later is mainly dependent on a few factors, some of which are.
1: Price:
2: Must have games.
VR is still seen by many as a gimmick or at best an add-on. If developers really want to get it into gamers living rooms (or wherever.) making VR as essential as the consoles they get their games on is first and foremost the number 1 thing they should focus on. Perhaps in the future we will see VR bundled almost exclusively with new consoles.
The other thing is GAMES! Gamers are not going to invest in the technology if there aren’t enough good AAA titles to keep their attention. RE7 and Half Life were steps in the right direction and I can honestly say from personal experience that I have heard people buying VR tech just to play those games but enticing people to invest in VR for some of the other "casual" titles is a harder sell.
If VR had even 4 or 5 huge AAA title games come out a year it could dramatically turn the tides for VR.
I’m glad Sony is putting an emphasis on the tech (through things like trying to remaster older VR titles.) and that it hasn’t completely died off but if the big developers (Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, etc…) don’t act on the VR market soon the wave of interest that is already there for it may come crashing down.
-VR TSUNAMI NINJA APPROVED-
Half Life Alyx with a Index is amazing and I agree a few more games like this would really move VR