Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Adds Toadette, New Donk City Course, and More - News

Nintendo will release a free update for Mario Golf: Super Rush later today.

The update will ad a new Ranked Match mode, Toadette as a playable character, New Donk City course, and improved motion controls.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

🏌️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update later today.



✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls



Look forward to more updates later this year!https://t.co/CzZfh5IVLl pic.twitter.com/wmhyajIVNO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

