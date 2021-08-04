Activision Blizzard CEO: Discrimination, Harassment, or Unequal Treatment Won't be Tolerated - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick during the company's earnings call said any kind of discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment will not be tolerated at the gaming giant.

"I want to start by making it clear to everyone that there is no place at our company where discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind will be tolerated," Kotick said via VideoGamesChronicle.

Kotick's statement comes after California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filing a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over what is described as a "frat boy" culture at the video game giant. Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

"We appreciate the current and former employees who have come forward in the past and recent days with courage, and I want to reiterate the commitments we have made to you," he continued.

"Our work environment, everywhere we operate, will not permit discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment. We will be the company that sets the example for this in our industry. While we’ve taken many steps towards this objective already, today we are taking even more."

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down this week, while Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead Blizzard moving forward. Kotick discussed the move at Blizzard to have Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra co-lead the company going forward.

"Each of these individuals brings vast industry experience and tremendous integrity to their roles," Kotick said. "They are the very best examples of leadership with character and accountability. I am confident this team will ensure that Blizzard provides a welcoming, comfortable and safe workplace that is essential to foster creativity and inspiration.

"In addition, we’ll continue to investigate each and every claim and complaint that we receive. When we learn of shortcomings we will take decisive action, and to strengthen our capabilities in this area we’ll be adding additional staff and resources. People will be held accountable for their actions.

"That commitment means that we will not just terminate employees where appropriate, but will also terminate any manager or leader found to have impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims and imposing appropriate consequences."

