PS5 With Disc Drive No Longer Sold at a Loss

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki during Sony’s recent quarterly earnings call revealed the $499 PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc drive is no longer sold at a loss.

Totoki did add that the $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is still sold at a loss, however, it is on track to have its loss offset by other hardware sales, such peripherals and the PlayStation 4.

Sony also announced today it had shipped 10.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2021. Sony shipped 0.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, to bring lifetime PS4 shipment figures to 116.5 million units.

PS5 sell-through to consumers topped 10 million units as of July 18, 2021, while the PS4 did not reach this milestone until three weeks later.

