Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live is 2 Hours Long

It was previously announced Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will be "filled with video game announcements, news, and surprises."

Host Geoff Keighley has shared more information on the event. Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST ad will be a live two hour showcase.

"3 weeks from today, get a new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond," said Keighley.

Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event held from August 25 to 27. Of the big three in gaming, only Xbox has been confirmed to be attending Gamescom 2021. Other big names attending include Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, Sega, and Ubisoft.

