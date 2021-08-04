Beyond Good and Evil 2 PS4 and Xbox One Versions Possibly Cancelled - News

Ubisoft announced Beyond Good and Evil 2 years and years ago and it has been a while since we have had any updates on the game.

A user on ResetEra has spotted the beta website for Beyond Good and Evil 2 no longer list the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one versions of the game. When the beta page originally went live you could put the PS4 or Xbox One as your console of choice.

The beta page now only lists the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC as the consoles you can choose from.

This doesn't mean the last-generation versions of the game has been cancelled, but it is entirely possible development has moved to the next-generation consoles, along with PC only as the game is still likely a ways off.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

