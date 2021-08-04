Beat from Jet Set Radio Added to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - News

Sega announced Beat from Jet Set Radio will be a playable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Players will be able to unlock Beat by normal gameplay and won't require DLC.

View the Beat trailer below:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.

