Soup Pot Delayed to Later in 2021, to Launch for Xbox Series X|S and PC

Developer Chikon Club has delayed cooking game Soup Pot from August to later in 2021. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

"We're still brewing memes and making sure the kitchen isn't on fire, so we've decided to delay the release of Soup Pot to later this year on Xbox Series X|S and Steam," Chikon Club said via Twitter.

"We appreciate everyone who's excited and are looking forward to seeing your wonderful food once it's out!"

