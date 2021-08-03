Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Oro and Akira DLC Launches August 16, Luke DLC Announced - News

Capcom announced in the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Summer Update the Oro and Akira Kazama DLC fighters will launch on August 16. The final Season V DLC character will be Luke, who is a new character to the franchise. The Luke DLC will release in November.

Read the details below via Gematsu:

Oro (August 16)

Returning from the Street Fighter III series, the wandering hermit is set to show these young kids how it’s done. Oro’s playstyle in Street Fighter III has allowed for a variety of gameplay strategies and his Street Fighter V iteration is no different. We’ve gone over Oro before, in the Street Fighter V Spring Update, so check out that blog for a refresh of Oro’s moveset. We’ll briefly cover some more in-depth details here.

Oro’s V-System: Something Old, Something New, and Eyes Turned Blue

Oro’s V-Skills and V-Triggers are a combination of older moves from Street Fighter III, as well as brand new moves that give Oro a variety of options for attacking his opponents. His V-Skill I, “Onibi,” is a bouncing orb projectile reminiscent of his “Yagyodama” Super Art from Street Fighter III. This orb can bounce at three different trajectories depending on the direction held when activated and it can negate opponent’s projectiles.

Pro tip from director Takayuki Nakayama: “The best time to activate ‘Onibi’ would be after knocking back the opponent with the heavy version of ‘Tsuranekeashi’ or the EX Version of ‘Nichirin Sho,’ which is another projectile that chases after the opponent and is hard to avoid.”

—Get the most mileage from “Onibi” after throwing a projectile or a knockdown

Oro’s V-Skill II is “Minomushi,” a short hop that can be canceled off of normals and has two different follow-up attacks. The punch follow-up, “Kaki Otoshi,” is an overhead. The kick, “Eda Uchi,” is a move that closes the distance and is difficult for opponents to punish on block if you hit them with the edge of the attack.

—“Kaki Otoshi” hits overhead and can lead to a combo!

—“Eda Uchi” closes the distance.

With Oro’s V-Trigger I “Manrikitan,” his eyes burn blue and give him access to his command grab “Kishinriki” on the ground and “Kishin Kuchu Jigoku Gurama” in the air.

—With his eyes glowing blue…

—snatch your opponents on the ground…

—…or in the air

Oro’s “Tengu Stone,” also makes a return as his V-Trigger II. Oro pulls in three objects above his head that can create combos that weren’t possible before. Random rare objects, such as Sean’s Basketball or Blanka-chan, will add some extra damage or stun depending on which item you get.

—A variety of different items appear with “Tengu Stone!”

If you hold Down while activating his V-Trigger, Oro will produce five objects instead of three. This move is called “Tengu Midare Stone,” and will drain the V-Gauge much faster… but it also opens up even more combo possibilities.

—“Tengu Midare Stone” summons five objects!

With “Tengu Midare Stone” included, all of Oro’s classic and secret moves have been incorporated into Street Fighter V, with even new hidden techniques added to the mix! All the while, he keeps his turtle friend safe in his opposite hand, maintaining his “one armed” style of fighting. Sometimes he’ll have the turtle levitate or balanced atop his head though…

—Hey Oro! Look up, buddy!

Akira Kazama (August 16)

New to the world of Street Fighter, Akira Kazama got her start in the fighting game world in the Rival Schools series, which debuted in 1997. The original game was a one-on-one style fighting game where players could call in teammates as assist characters.

In Street Fighter V, Akira calls upon the help of her older brother Daigo as her V-Trigger assist, similar to that of Rival Schools. Her playstyle is best when she’s up-close and personal, although she also has a few long range moves that can help keep opponents at bay. Let’s dive deeper into her moves.

Akira’s Special Moves

Akira brings her old moveset from Rival Schools alongside with some new tricks! “Kiko Kai” is a short ranged energy blast that can quickly and easily combo from normal attacks. The EX version has a longer range that can be utilized to control space.

—“Kiko Kai” throws a blast of energy from Akira’s hand.

—The EX version extends further.

“Urarimon” is a fast elbow strike that allows Akira to close the gap and deal a good amount of damage. She also can follow up with more attacks after landing the hit, but its best used as a combo ender.

Her “Senshubu” kick has three variations: low, medium, and high. Once you land a successful hit, you can maximize your damage utilizing the proper combo ender!

Akira’s V-System

Akira’s V-Skill I “Kiko Rensei,” enhances her “Kiko Kai” by adding more hits and damage to the attack. The enhanced EX version will also get a wall bounce, nullify opponent projectiles and the mid-air version gets an enhanced falling trajectory.

Her V-Skill II, “Tsutenda,” is an adaptation of a move that originates from Rival Schools, where Akira launches her opponents into the air for combo opportunities called “Air Bursts.”

This move can also be utilized at the end of her Target Combo for a “Short Air Burst,” which launches opponents at a shorter height than a regular “Air Burst.”

If you’ve watched our Street Fighter V Spring Update this past April, then you’ve already seen Akira’s V Trigger I. It’s called “Otoko No Senaka” and features her brother Daigo dropping down from the sky and slamming the opponent in an energy burst explosion!

—Attack your opponent alongside Daigo!

Once Daigo is on the scene, he will continue to attack even if Akira gets hit! He can even interrupt opponents if they have Akira in a combo.

Her V-Trigger II, “Haten no Kamae,” puts Akira in a special fighting stance where she can execute three different follow-up attacks. Once activated, the V-Gauge becomes a timer allowing her to execute “Haten no Kamae” up to two times.

—“Haten no Kamae,” puts Akira in a special stance!

Each follow up attack has unique attributes depending on the button press. You can add damage and hits to your combos or execute an attack that is safe on block. You can also cancel the stance at any time and go for a throw instead! This V-Trigger is great for combo extensions or setting up frame traps and mixups.

Akira has studied up and is ready to educate anyone who gets in her way! We hope you are ready to experience the perfect merging of Rival Schools gameplay within Street Fighter V when Akira arrives on August 16!

New Stage: Rival Riverside (August 16)

Rival Riverside, a Rival Schools stage near a river and near Akira’s school, Gedo High School is a new stage that will be arriving alongside Akira, on August 16. The sunset means it’s after school hours, so you might see some other Rival Schools characters hanging around too.

—Akira’s teammates (Edge and Gan) from the Rival Schools games also make an appearance!

Online Tournament Mode

We’ve also shared more details on the Online Tournament Mode! This free mode will be launching alongside Oro and Akira on August 16 and will be available to all players. Through this mode you’ll be able to create and participate in your own online tournaments with friends, Dojo members, and anyone from Street Fighter V community! You’ll be able to tinker with a wider variety of rule sets to make your tournaments as wild or restrictive as you want. We’ll have more information on this mode very soon, including some fun tournaments hosted by us, so stay tuned!

Luke (November 2021)

Our biggest Summer Update 2021 announcement was about the one thing on everyone’s mind since we first announced Season 5: the fifth and final character for Street Fighter V!

Introducing Luke, a brand new character that will help expand the world of Street Fighter. Check out the announcement video:

From what we can see, Luke appears to focus on moving fast and hitting hard. His punches even shoot beam-like projectiles at an alarming speed! Luke will step into the ring November 2021, and we can’t wait to share more info about him soon!

Round 2: Fortnite x Street Fighter

In addition to all the Street Fighter V news, we also announced our second collaboration with Fortnite! Guile and Cammy will be joining Fortnite as new outfits with unique emotes, obtainable for a limited time starting August 7. Also, be sure to check out the Cammy Cup tournament hosted by the Fortnite team, happening on August 5.

Street Fighter League Season 4

New info has emerged for the upcoming Season 4 of Street Fighter League coming soon!

We’ve also discounted all of the Capcom Pro Tour Premier Passes!

CPT 2016 Pack – 50 percent-off

CPT 2017 Premier Pass – 50 percent-off

CPT 2018 Premier Pass – 30 percent-off

CPT 2019 Premier Pass – 25 percent-off

PT 2020 Premier Pass – 25 percent-off

Street Fighter V Season V Pass, Free Trial, and Sales

Now that Luke has been revealed as the final character in Street Fighter V, check out what’s updated with the Season V Pass, including all five characters, costumes, and more!

In addition, we’re offering a Free Trial on PlayStation 4, from August 4 through August 18, where you’ll have access to Street Fighter V Seasons 1 to 4!

We also have some sales going on for Street Fighter V and, for the first time, we are discounting the Season V Premium and Character Passes as well as the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season V and Upgrade Kit + Season V Pass bundles! Check it out:

Get the following content at a discount (PlayStation 4, Steam):

Season V Premium Pass (25 percent-off)

Season V Character Pass (25 percent-off)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Premium Pass Bundle (30 percent-off)

+ Premium Pass Bundle (30 percent-off) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Premium Pass Bundle (30 percent-off)

Upgrade Kit + Premium Pass Bundle (30 percent-off) Street Fighter V (60 percent-off)

(60 percent-off) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (up to 35 percent-off)

(up to 35 percent-off) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit (40 percent-off)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

