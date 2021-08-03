Nacon Acquires Session Developer Crea-ture Studios - News

Nacon announced it has acquired Session developer Crea-ture Studios.

Crea-ture Studios is the 11th acquisition in three years for Nacon, who is hoping to become a leader in AA video game development by 2023.

"This acquisition is part of our ongoing external growth strategy and allows us to further expand our portfolio in the sports game segment," said Nacon CEO Alain Falc. "We are delighted to welcome the talents of Crea-ture Studios, whose expertise and passion will strengthen our video game business."

Crea-ture Studios founding directors Marc-Andre House and Vincent da Silva added, "We are delighted to join the Nacon group, which has more than 30 years of experience in the sector. This is a great opportunity to accelerate our development and offer ever more exciting games."

