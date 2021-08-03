The Outer Worlds 2 Might be Using Unreal Engine 5, According to Job Listing - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment at E3 2021 announced The Outer Worlds 2 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Outer Worlds 2 might be using Unreal Engine 5, according to a new job listing at developer Obsidian Entertainment for a Houdini Technical Artist.

The job listing under the "Responsibilities" section mentions the role will require the person hired to "test and debug world-building issues in Houdini and Unreal Engine 4/5."

"An understanding of the material editor in Unreal Engine, as well as an understanding of new features coming in UE5," was also mentioned under the "Pluses" section.

Obsidian Entertainment is developing two RPGs, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Avowed has been in full production for a while now, so it isn't likely Obsidian will switch development to Unreal Engine. This is in contrast with The Outer Worlds 2, which is still early on in development.

View the The Outer Worlds 2 announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles