Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Steps Down Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Following the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over what is described as a "frat boy" culture at the video game giant and growing pressure from employees, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down today.

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead Blizzard moving forward.

Oneal joined Blizzard in January of this year as the executive vice president of development. She has been providing leadership and support on the development for the Diablo and Overwatch franchises.

Ybarra had spent many years working at Xbox before joining Blizzard in 2019 as the executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology. He has been overseeing Battle.net and our development services organization.

"I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change," said J. Allen Brack.

"I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special."

Oneal and Ybarra have over three decades of experience in the gaming industry between them. Both are committed to ensuring Blizzard is a sage and welcoming place for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background. They want to rebuild employee and fan trust.

Pressure on Activision Blizzard has been growing with an open letter condemning the response of leadership following the lawsuit that has been signed by over 2,000 current and former employees. Employees also staged a walkout in order to protest the working conditions at the company.

