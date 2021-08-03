WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy Launches August 13 for Switch - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games announced the witch raising RPG, WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 13.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy is a standalone game and can be enjoyed even if you haven’t played the previous parts of the WitchSpring series. It can best be described as an “attention grabbing” RPG offering what many fans of the genre would require plus a lot more. A strong storyline complemented with interesting characters ensures the player is totally immersed in a compelling adventure that is superbly supplemented with famous Japan voice actors.

The player assumes the guise of a reclusive witch Eirudy, who lives with her dolls, in the Misty Forest. Outside of this safe haven witches are feared by humans. A chance meeting with an adventurous young man, called Adrian, begins a story, deciding the fate of the deities and humans of the continent Derkarr.

Vitality is the Spice of Life

In WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy, dolls are of central importance to Eirudy, if not indispensable. By defeating monsters, Eirudy absorbs vitality into her soul stone to bring her dolls to life. With her companions to stand by her, the brave witch faces every enemy in her way.

As the game progresses, Eirudy’s collection of puppet companions grows, each coming with individual abilities to aid her in battle. Using, understanding and summoning these dolls is one aspect of mastering this expansive RPG!

Customizable magic system

Turn-based battles

Different story paths

Multiple language support

Superb crafting system

Unique atmosphere

A lovable protagonist

Individual characters that develop and evolve

Fabulous soundtrack

A classic tale of good versus evil, where balancing your decisions, understanding the enemies’ weaknesses and their powers all have a determining factor on your success. Respawning, ascertaining when to challenge and when to retreat as you move through some perilous regions are many of the surprising, interesting and in some cases deadly decisions to be made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles