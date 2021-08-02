2K to Announce 'Exciting New Franchise' This Month - News

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff during the Q1 2022 earnings call with investors announced 2K is planning to announce a new franchise later this month. The first entry in the new franchise will release during the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022.

"Later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year," said Slatoff.

It is possible 2K will announce the new franchise at Gamescom 2021, which is a digital-only show that is set to run from August 25 to 27. It will kick off on August 24 with Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Take-Two Interactive in its earnings results did announce the Grand Theft Auto series has sold-in over 350 million units, while Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 150 million units.

