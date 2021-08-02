GTAV Sales Top 150 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 350M, RDR 2 Sales Top 38M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

Unsurprisingly, the Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 350 million units sold-in. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 150 million units.

Grand Theft Auto V first launched in September 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It would later release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in nearly 60 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 38 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past three years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 112 million units worldwide. It is the best-selling basketball simulation property based on dollar sales and units in the US.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 71 million units worldwide. Sales reported for Borderlands 3 and Borderlands 2 are the same as the previous quarter with 13 million sold-in and 25 million sold-in, respectively.

The BioShock series has sold-in over 38 million units worldwide, while Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 58 million units. Kerbal Space Program has sold-in over five million units and The Outer Worlds has sold-in over four million units.

