Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Players Have Played for 11,000 Years - News

Insomniac Games took to Twitter to reveal some player stats for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in celebration of the fan created Spider-Man Day that was held on Sunday, August 1.

Players have spent over 11,000 years in the game, with more than seven billion enemies defeated, 190 million crimes stopped, and 224 million collectibles collected.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 6.5 million units, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was a PlayStation 5 launch title in November 2020, as well as getting a release on the PlayStation 4.

Celebrate the fan-created Spider-Man Day event with us, true believers! You collectively spent over 11,000 years swinging through the streets in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales! Thanks for playing.#MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/v9kKpQtMm3 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 1, 2021

Insomniac Games also launched Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on June 11.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart did debut in first on the UK charts and in its second week sold two percent more copies, wile the majority of games drop 60 to 70 percent in its second week. The game also debuted in first on the US, Australian, New Zealand, and Swiss charts. It also topped the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2021.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide as of July 18. The PS5 is the fastest-selling console in PlayStation history and is outpacing the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

