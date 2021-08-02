Death's Door Success Has Met Developers 'Wildest Expectations' - News

Acid Nerve released their The Legend of Zelda inspired dungeon crawling action-adventure game, Death's Door, last month to great success with it topping 100,000 players in one week.

David Fenn, who is one of two developers at UK-based Acid Nerve, in an interview with 9news has said the success of the game has met his "wildest expectations."

"Nothing could've gone better," said Fenn. "It's kind of just our wildest expectations have been met."

There were also three artists, a couple of concept artists, and a modeler who helped with development on the game.

Fenn added that he is aware of the demand to port the game to the Nintendo Switch. It is currently only available on Xbox consoles and PC.

"There's no current plans we can announce today," he said. "But Switch is a very popular request for game developers these days."

David Fenn was the producer, designer, composer and sound designer on Death's Door, while Mark Foster was the game programmer, designer, writer and animator.

Death's Door released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 20.

