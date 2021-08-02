The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 135 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 29, 2021, according to SELL.
F1 2021 (PS4) has remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- F1 2021
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- F1 2021
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- F1 2021
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living
- F1 2021
- The Sims 4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.