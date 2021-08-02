ExoMecha Delayed to Q1 2022 - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Developer TwistedRedGames via Twitter announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, ExoMecha, has been delayed from August 2021 to Q1 2022.

"To provide our players the best quality and flawless gaming experience, we have decided to shift our release from August 2021 to Q1 2022," reads a tweet from TwistedRedGames.

"We want to assure you that the additional time provides our passionate team to refine ExoMecha as we've always imagined it. As TwistedRed team, we are glad for all your support from the very beginning and thank you for understanding.

"As for our pre-release tests, we plan to send some private invites in September, initially it will be PC only for quicker iteration. Then, when it's ready, we will expand our tests to more people and consoles."

ExoMecha is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles