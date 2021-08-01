By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Reveals His SSD of Choice to Expand PS5 Storage

PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Reveals His SSD of Choice to Expand PS5 Storage - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,908 Views

PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny, who also designed the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, via Twitter has revealed his SSD of choice to use as storage expansion in the PS5. 

Cerny says he has opted to purchase a WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink. It is priced at $139.99 / £140.99 for 500GB, $249.99 / £218.99 for 1TB and $429.99 / £452.99 for 2TB. 

You could buy the SSD for slightly less without a heatsink, however, Sony has recommended the use of a heatsink for expanding the PS5 storage with an SSD.

Western Digital last week announced its premium "WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink" SSD will work with the PlayStation 5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week began to roll out PlayStation 5 system software beta version 2.0-04.00.00 to users who are in the PlayStation 5 system software beta program.

The PS5 system software beta update adds support to expand the console's storage with an M.2 SSD. You will need an M.2 SSD that’s PCIe Gen 4 and has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster and a of 250 GB minimum and no larger than 4 TB. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
LivncA_Dis3 (15 minutes ago)

Dayumn son the $$$ Hurts the wallet too much haha

  • 0
JRPGfan (1 hour ago)

249$ for 1TB.... thats like 30$ more than the Series S/X one? However your getting a much faster SSD? Hmm.

  • 0
VAMatt JRPGfan (1 hour ago)

Well, you nailed it - they're not the same drive.

You could argue that it is nice that storage for S/X is cheaper, or that it is nice that PS5 uses faster drives and be right in both cases.

  • +3
elazz JRPGfan (22 minutes ago)

I got it for 160 for 1TB but without the heatsink. Have a third party one I'm gonna use.

Also if you don't need 1TB you do have the option to expand with 500GB which will be much cheaper of course.

  • +3