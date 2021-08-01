Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Expansion Appears to be Under Construction - News

After many delays, Super Nintendo World had its grand opening at Universal Studios Japan on March 18.

Universal has yet to officially announce a Donkey Kong expansion for Super Nintendo World, however, images of a concept model have been posted online that are clearly Donkey Kong-themed. The concept suggests there will be a mini car rollercoaster.

It now appears Universal Studios Japan has begun construction on the Donkey Kong-themed expansion to Super Nintendo World. The area under construction is next to Super Nintendo World and even has a jungle-themed backdrop.

Super Nintendo World will open in the US at Universal's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. Construction on the theme park was delayed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, in March construction had resumed. The US park isn't expected to open for many years.

