Western Digital Confirms It Has a PS5 Ready SSD - News

Western Digital has told VideoGamesChronicle that its premium "WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink" SSD will work with the PlayStation 5.

The Western Digital SSD is priced at $139.99 / £140.99 for 500GB, $249.99 / £218.99 for 1TB and $429.99 / £452.99 for 2TB.

"Based on Sony’s published requirements, we can confirm our WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD with Heatsink (500GB-2TB) meets the stated requirements to expand console storage on the PlayStation 5 for those with access to the PlayStation 5 Beta software," said a Western Digital spokesperson. "Compatibility testing is in progress."

Seagate has also said its FireCuda 530 SSD with a heatsink is compatible with the PS5. It is priced at $169.99 for 500GB, $274.99 for 1TB, $569.99 for 2TB and $1,049.99 for 4TB.

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week began to roll out PlayStation 5 system software beta version 2.0-04.00.00 to users who are in the PlayStation 5 system software beta program.

The PS5 system software beta update adds support to expand the console's storage with an M.2 SSD. You will need an M.2 SSD that’s PCIe Gen 4 and has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster and a of 250 GB minimum and no larger than 4 TB.

