[Updated] Bloomberg: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to Q1 2022

Update:

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has heard from a person familiar with the matter that Sony has delayed Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022.

Original:

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb this week said he heard from a source Sony is "leaning towards" delaying from Holiday 2021 to 2022.

"I've heard, not certain, but I've heard that something's coming in September," said Grubb. "And I'm trying to debate if I want to be the one to say this. I think that game is going to get delayed to 2022."

"I don't know for sure, I think it's still undecided, but I think it's leaning towards Horizon Forbidden West in 2022," he added.

"I think they’ll have a September State of Play to say, 'here are the other things we're going to have in the fall. here's a bunch of exciting stuff. don't worry.' But then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022."

The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst last month in a Q&A said Horizon Forbidden West is "on track to release this holiday season." However it "isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

