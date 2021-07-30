[Updated] Bloomberg: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to Q1 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,370 Views
Update:
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has heard from a person familiar with the matter that Sony has delayed Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022.
Original:
VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb this week said he heard from a source Sony is "leaning towards" delaying from Holiday 2021 to 2022.
"I've heard, not certain, but I've heard that something's coming in September," said Grubb. "And I'm trying to debate if I want to be the one to say this. I think that game is going to get delayed to 2022."
"I don't know for sure, I think it's still undecided, but I think it's leaning towards Horizon Forbidden West in 2022," he added.
"I think they’ll have a September State of Play to say, 'here are the other things we're going to have in the fall. here's a bunch of exciting stuff. don't worry.' But then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022."
The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst last month in a Q&A said Horizon Forbidden West is "on track to release this holiday season." However it "isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."
Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
In other news, water is wet. This was already expected.
Yeah. I wouldn't be surprised if it's true. No shame in delaying a game that needs more time.
I'd prefer it wasn't delayed because it'd make a lovely birthday present for me lol... but I mean, I still have a ton of games I need to play through anyway, so delays really don't mean much to me anymore lol :P
Didn't he say Starfield was launching Q4 2021?? Yeah, anyway Sony have literally said they don't know whether the game will release this year. If a company is saying that expect the worse. Same with Nintendo saying Zelda is "targeting 2022"
As much as it sucks that there's some major game delays lately, it really is for the best in the end. It took the sacrifice of Cyberpunk 2077 (which was still a mediocre game at best tbh) to do it, which is strange since there's been SO many broken launches over the past several years, but hopefully this is leading the industry to not launch a game until it's actually ready. Covid has had a major impact on game development as well to be sure.
As Shigeru Miyamoto once said, "A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad" Take your time Guerrilla.
Return of the Delaystation? Sony already jumped the gun by releasing GT7 and God of War Ragnarok teaser trailers with 2021 dates. To have it happen again with Horizon FW would be embarrassing and disingenuous. But that is how game development goes sometimes I guess. It will release when it is ready.
Honestly Horizon is the one title where they've been very honest about this. It was never confirmed for 2021 unlike GOW/GT7. Even back at reveal, Gorilla only said that they're targeting 2021. There was not release window in the trailer or anything
That happened at the beginning of last generation. Sony didnt have the games at the time, but released just tease trailers for a lot of games which helped them a lot to create hype and push console sales even if the games were 3 years ahead. Its normal, just strategy, and to be honest it works.
Disappointed but better than the alternative. If this comes to pass 2022 will be an amazing year for ps5 exclusives.
Playstation : we dont know if this game is ready for this year.
Jeff scrub : horizon might be delayed, u dont know for certain, maibe... I can be wrong, i think it is , we will see about it!!! They are leaning to a delay , maibe...
Lamegamesmedia : writes an article
...
Dont you have anything better to write about? Can we stop giving these attention whores credit?
I feel this comment will age well.
Now it's not just Grubb, Schreier has said it is delayed as well. You were right, it didn't age well.
So it is a new based on a rumour of the possibility of something? Cool.
These guys have nothing worthy to write so they write about every thing these idiots say or they pick a interview, split them in 10 and write 10 articles.
Yep, I remember complaining about Phil Spencer talking to much... but if we would really analyse it was a single interview split into a month worth of daily tidbits clickbait articles.
If this happens they won't have any big exclusives for Q4, so I guess they will have to lean heavily into their CoD and GTA V marketing deals. Won't change much sales wise, PS5 is so high in demand that they will be selling all of the consoles they ship this year regardless of Horizon 2 being delayed.
Which is most likely why they don't care much. Sales are so high with no signs of that chaining there's no point in pushing everyone to the max to get this out in time.
Sony hasn't really cared much about first party software in Q4 in a long time. If anything they actively avoid releasing their big titles then and let the big third party titles of the world do the heavy lifting for them.