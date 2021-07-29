'Interactive Poem' A Memoir Blue Announced for Consoles, PC, Game Pass, and iOS - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cloisters Interactive have announced an "interactive poem" game, A Memoir Blue, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and iOS. It will launch on October 12.

From Cloisters Interactive, A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter.

A unique aesthetic combining hand-drawn and 3D art brings Miriam’s magical-realist journey to life, as she swims into the depths of her memories. A series of gameplay vignettes blends sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.

