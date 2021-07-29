Solar Ash Launches October 26 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine announced Solar Ash will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 26.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a 3D third-person action platformer filled with sunken cities, vast water shelves, dangerous lava zones and more. Players take on the role of a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses through these dangerous biomes.

