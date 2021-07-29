The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 11 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 42,642 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 25, 2021.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (NS) remained in second place with sales of 22,815 units. Minecraft (NS) is up from sixth to third place with sales of 17,031 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place with sales of 16,169 units. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) dropped from third to fifth place with sales of 16,017 units.

eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (NS) dropped to sixth place with sales of 14,732 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 12,972 units. Game Builder Garage (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 12,949 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 69,738 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 18,114 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,684 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,685 units, and the 3DS sold 491 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 42,642 (201,731) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 22,815 (130,134) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 17,031 (2,073,587) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 16,169 (2,710,271) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 16,017 (185,804) [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 14,732 (142,040) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,972 (3,932,225) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 12,949 (181,336) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,984 (2,280,841) [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 10,397 (150,184)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 56,922 (16,657,441) Switch Lite – 12,816 (3,972,012) PlayStation 5 – 14,709 (767,726) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,405 (149,836) Xbox Series S – 2,422 (18,660) Xbox Series X – 2,262 (49,058) PlayStation 4 – 1,685 (7,799,167) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 491 (1,169,054)

